BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Concordia Healthcare Corp
* Concordia healthcare announces formation of special committee to review strategic alternatives
* Concordia healthcare announces formation of special committee to review strategic alternatives
* Formed a special committee of independent members of board of directors to consider various strategic alternatives
* Company has had discussions, however, there can be no assurance that any transaction will occur
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise