April 21 Concordia Healthcare Corp

* Concordia healthcare announces formation of special committee to review strategic alternatives

* Concordia healthcare announces formation of special committee to review strategic alternatives

* Formed a special committee of independent members of board of directors to consider various strategic alternatives

* Company has had discussions, however, there can be no assurance that any transaction will occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)