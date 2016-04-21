April 21 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Says net interest income for Q1 of 2016 was $13.0 million , an increase of $1.3 million or 11%

* Says provision for loan losses for Q1 of 2016 was $800,000 , a decrease of $200,000