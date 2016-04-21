BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
April 21 Entegra Financial Corp
* Entegra Financial Corp announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Net interest income grew to $7.6 million in Q1 of 2016 compared to $6.3 million in same period of 2015
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners