April 21 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin enrolls first patient in phase 1/2 trial of NAGLU fusion protein BMN 250 for treatment of MPS IIIB (sanfilippo B syndrome)

* Company also announced that BMN 250 has been granted orphan drug designation by European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)