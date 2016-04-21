BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Enterprise Bancorp Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 net income of $4.3 million, a 19% increase over the prior year
* Enterprise Bancorp Inc says net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 amounted to $21.1 million, an increase of $2.6 million
* Total assets under management amounted to $3.06 billion at march 31, 2016, compared to $3.04 billion at december 31, 2015
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise