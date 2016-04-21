April 21 Briggs & Stratton Corp :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 sales $604 million versus i/b/e/s view $642.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.25 to $1.41

* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016, reaffirms full year earnings guidance, and increases share repurchase program authorization

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion

* Briggs & Stratton Corp says board of directors authorized an additional $50 million in share repurchases

* Recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.7 million during q3 of fiscal 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Briggs & Stratton Corp says "our fiscal 2016 q3 results were impacted by many economic factors"

* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees 2016 capital expenditures projected to be approximately $65 million to $70 million

* Briggs & Stratton says net sales decreased during quarter partially due to an unfavorable foreign currency impact, net of price increases, of $6.5 million