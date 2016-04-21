BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Weingarten Realty Investors :
* Weingarten realty increases recurring funds from operations by 9.6% and rental rates by 13.1%
* Quarterly FFO per share $0.52
* Recurring FFO for q1 of 2016 was $0.57 per share or $72.3 million
* Company reaffirms its FY guidance for recurring ffo of $2.27 to $2.31 per diluted share
* Revising its FY guidance for reported FFO to a range of $2.21 to $2.26 per share
* Revising FY guidance for reported FFO due to non-recurring deferred tax expense recognized this quarter
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise