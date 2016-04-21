April 21 Seabridge Gold Inc :

* Seabridge Gold Announces A Cross Border public offering of common shares and a concurrent c$10.8 million bought deal flow-through equity financing

* Says gross proceeds from ft offering will be used to fund 2016 exploration program at ksm project

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on bought deal basis, 450,000 flow-through common shares at price of c$24.08/flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)