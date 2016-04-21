BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 Seabridge Gold Inc :
* Seabridge Gold Announces A Cross Border public offering of common shares and a concurrent c$10.8 million bought deal flow-through equity financing
* Says gross proceeds from ft offering will be used to fund 2016 exploration program at ksm project
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on bought deal basis, 450,000 flow-through common shares at price of c$24.08/flow-through share
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise