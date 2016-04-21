April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United Airlines applies to continue service between Haneda and San Francisco; begin service from Newark Liberty

* Airline also applied to begin serving Haneda with daily nonstop service from hub at Newark Liberty international airport

* Applied to U.S. Dot for authority to continue to provide daily nonstop service from San Francisco to Haneda airport in downtown Tokyo