BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics presents Biomarker and efficacy data
* Leap Therapeutics presents biomarker and efficacy data at the cholangiocarcinoma foundation 2017 annual meeting
April 21 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Airlines applies to continue service between Haneda and San Francisco; begin service from Newark Liberty
* Airline also applied to begin serving Haneda with daily nonstop service from hub at Newark Liberty international airport
* Applied to U.S. Dot for authority to continue to provide daily nonstop service from San Francisco to Haneda airport in downtown Tokyo
* Gencor Industries Inc says backlog was $40.8 million at december 31, 2016 compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2015
* Board of directors named for new company to be formed by the proposed merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise