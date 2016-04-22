BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Suntrust Banks Inc Says Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Was Estimated To Be 9.8% As Of March 31, 2016, On A Fully Phased
* Suntrust reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $2.1 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.84
* Net interest income was $1.3 billion for current quarter, an increase of $37 million compared to prior quarter
* Net interest margin for current quarter was 3.04%, compared to 2.98% in prior quarter and 2.83% in q1 of 2015
* In basis
* Suntrust banks inc says q1 book value per share was $44.97 , and tangible book value per share was $32.90
* Suntrust banks inc says q1 provision for credit losses increased $50 million sequentially due loan growth
* Net charge-offs were $85 million during current quarter, relatively stable compared to prior quarter
* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased, both sequentially and compared to prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.