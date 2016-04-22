BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Wabco Holdings Inc
* Wabco reports q1 2016 results; strongly outperforms a further eroding global commercial vehicle market; maintains guidance for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $688.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $679.8 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Maintains guidance for full year 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.53, revenue view $2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees in 2016 to convert between 80 and 90 percent of its performance net income attributable to company into performance free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.