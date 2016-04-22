BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Synchrony Financial
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $582 million or $0.70 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.17 billion
* Qtrly net interest income increased $334 million, or 12%, to $3.2 billion
* Qtrly provision for loan losses increased $216 million to $903 million
* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 4.70% compared to 4.53% last year
* Qtrly net interest margin was relatively stable, declining 3 basis points to 15.76% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.