BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Capital Bank Financial Corp
* Capital bank financial corp. Reports 1q gaap and core eps of $0.22 and $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income declined $0.7 million to $61.4 million from $62.1 million for q4 of 2015
* Qtrly net interest margin for q1 of 2016 was 3.64%, a decline of six basis points sequentially
* Net charge-offs for q1 of 2016 were $1.1 million, down from $2.3 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.