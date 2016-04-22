BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Steven Madden Ltd
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03
* Q1 sales $329.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $325.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Steve madden announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 same store sales rose 10.7 percent
* Sees fy 2016 sales up 2 to 4 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Steven madden ltd says q1 gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 35.3% as compared to 34.4% in same period last year
* Steven madden ltd says retail net sales in q1 were $53.6 million compared to $47.7 million last year
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.