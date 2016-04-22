April 22 Steven Madden Ltd

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03

* Q1 sales $329.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $325.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Steve madden announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 same store sales rose 10.7 percent

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steven madden ltd says q1 gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 35.3% as compared to 34.4% in same period last year

* Steven madden ltd says q1 gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 35.3% as compared to 34.4% in same period last year

* Steven madden ltd says retail net sales in q1 were $53.6 million compared to $47.7 million last year