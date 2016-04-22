BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Alloycorp Mining Inc
* Alloycorp announces amendment to loan agreement, share consolidation and share issuance
* Alloycorp mining inc says has entered into an agreement to amend terms of its existing us$54.5 million loan facility dated november 14, 2014
* Purpose of amendment is to increase funds available under 2014 loan by an additional us$1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.