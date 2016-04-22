BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Lyondellbasell
* Reports First Quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $2.37 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $2.48 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.37 from continuing operations
* Lyondellbasell reports first-quarter 2016 earnings
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says qtrly sales and other operating revenues $6,743 million versus $8,185 million
* Q1 revenue view $7.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says during q2 refinery will operate at reduced rates as we repair damage from an april fire
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says refining and oxyfuels businesses have started to benefit from seasonal margin improvements
* As we look forward to remainder of q2, "significant amount" of industry capacity will be offline in both u.s. And asia for maintenance
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says within our system, we have begun maintenance turnaround and 800 million pound ethylene expansion at corpus christi
* Begun maintenance turnaround and 800 million pound ethylene expansion at corpus christi
* Lyondellbasell industries nv says at corpus christi, expect to ramp up toward full utilization of expanded capacity during q3
* Lyondellbasell says expect to ramp up toward full utilization of expanded capacity at corpus christi during q3
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.