April 22 Autonation Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autonation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.29 billion

* Autonation inc says still believe industry will be above 17 million units for year

* Industry retail sales for quarter were flat