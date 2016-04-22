BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Autonation Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Autonation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.29 billion
* Autonation inc says still believe industry will be above 17 million units for year
* Industry retail sales for quarter were flat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.