BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Trecora Resources
* Trecora Resources expects increase in first quarter earnings from Amak following settlement with former Amak mine contractor
* Equity investment, al masane al kobra mining co reached positive settlement with former operator of mine in saudi arabia
* Trecora's equity in amak's earnings is expected to be approximately $5.0 million for quarter ended march 31 , 2016
* Settlement includes q1 reduction in previously accrued operating expenses of $16.2 million that will offset q1 operating losses
* Expected to benefit company's qtrly diluted earnings per share in range of $0.12 to $0.14 after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.