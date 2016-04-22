BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Ofg Bancorp Says Q1 Net Charge
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Ofg bancorp reports 1q16 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Offs of loans (excluding acquired loans) declined to 1.30% from 1.67% in 4q15
* Ofg bancorp says q1 provision for loan losses fell 18.6% from 4q15's adjusted amount
* Ofg bancorp says q1 puerto rico investment securities balance fell 62.2% to $6.7 million
* Ofg bancorp says q1 tangible book value per common share increased to $14.68 from $14.53, and tce ratio increased to 9.50% from 9.10% Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw81p0b5a] Further company coverage:
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.