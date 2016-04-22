(Corrects source text link)

April 22 Caterpillar

* Q1 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $9.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.39 billion

* Caterpillar inc says sales and revenues in 2016 are expected to be in a range of $40 to $42 billion with a midpoint of $41 billion

* Have lowered midpoint of outlook for 2016 sales and revenues about 2 percent

* Caterpillar sees 2016 profit at the midpoint of the sales and revenues range is now $3.00 per share, or $3.70 per share excluding restructuring costs

* Restructuring costs are now expected to be about $550 million in 2016, up $150 million from previous outlook

* Decision to end production of on-highway vocational trucks is primary reason for increase in restructuring costs

* Restructuring has resulted in elimination of approximately 5,300 positions since september 24 announcement through q1 of 2016

* Expected decline in sales,revenues and increase in expected restructuring costs primary reasons for decline in profit outlook in 2016

* Caterpillar inc says "we're investing substantially in research and development"

* Dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $300 million in q1 of 2016, compared with an increase of about $900 million in q1 of 2015

* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 101,400 at end of q1 of 2016, compared with about 113,300 at end of q1 of 2015

* Caterpillar says continued tough market conditions in many of the company's businesses: mining, oil and gas, rail and construction in key countries

* Continue to sees competitive pressure that started in last half of 2015 due to excess industry capacity, unfavorable currency pressure, weak economic environment

* Construction industries' sales were $4.043 billion in q1 of 2016, a decrease of $971 million

* At end of q1 of 2016, order backlog was $13.1 billion, about same in total and by segment as end of 2015

* Expect current competitive pressure to continue for remainder of year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $40.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Resource industries' sales were $1.449 billion in q1 of 2016, a decrease of $522 million

* For 2016, outlook includes short-term incentive compensation expense of about $480 million

* Energy & transportation's sales were $3.278 billion in q1 of 2016, a decrease of $1.637 billion

* Financial products' revenues were $743 million in q1 of 2016, a decrease of $52 million

* While oil prices improved since start of 2016, not clear at this time current price level is sufficient to drive increased demand for equipment

* "do not see current oil price driving a turnaround in demand for our products in 2016."

* Caterpillar inc says has seen "some signs of improvement in construction equipment in china"

* While long-term priorities for cash deployment unchanged, focused on continuing strength of balance sheet to maintain credit rating & dividend

* Qtrly sales declined across company with substantial reductions in construction, oil and gas, mining and rail

Caterpillar says factors for lowring fy sales outlook are lower transportation sales, lower mining sales and weaker price realization than expected