April 22 Beneficial Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Beneficial bancorp, inc. Announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Beneficial bancorp inc says tangible capital to tangible assets totaling 19.64% at march 31, 2016 compared to 21.04% at december 31, 2015

* Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.0%, to $32.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Net interest margin was 2.87% for q1 of 2016 compared to 2.84% for q4 of 2015