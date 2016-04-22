BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 McDonald's Corp
* McDonald's reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.23
* Qtrly global comparable sales increase of 6.2%
* Says in U.S., Q1 comparable sales increased 5.4%
* Comparable sales for international lead segment increased 5.2% for quarter
* Q1 total revenue $5,903.9 million versus $5,958.9 million last year
* Says in U.S., Q1 comparable sales increased fueled by ongoing popularity of all day breakfast
* In high growth segment, Q1 comparable sales increased 3.6%
* Excluding impact of strategic charges, earnings per share in constant currencies increased $0.26 or 26% for the quarter
* Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.04 on diluted earnings per share for quarter
* Q1 revenue view $5.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In U.S., Q1 comparable sales increased 5.4%, fueled by ongoing popularity of all day breakfast and introduction of mcpick 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
