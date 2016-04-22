BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Gentex Corp
* Gentex reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales $405.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $404.6 million
* Sees 2016 total light vehicle production 13.75 million
* Company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in future depending on macroeconomic issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.