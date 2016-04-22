April 22 Civista Bancshares Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Civista bancshares, inc. Announces strong first quarter 2016 earnings

* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased $1.3 million , or 12.1% compared to same period of 2015

* Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% for q1, compared to 3.65% for same period a year ago