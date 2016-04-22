BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Civista Bancshares Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Civista bancshares, inc. Announces strong first quarter 2016 earnings
* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased $1.3 million , or 12.1% compared to same period of 2015
* Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% for q1, compared to 3.65% for same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.