BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko announces increase in maximum tender amount and early tender results of its tender offer for its 6.375% senior notes due 2017
* All other terms of tender offer, as previously announced, remain unchanged
* Anadarko Petroleum says amended terms of tender offer to increase aggregate principal amount of notes that may be purchased to $1.25 billion from $1bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.