April 22 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko announces increase in maximum tender amount and early tender results of its tender offer for its 6.375% senior notes due 2017

* All other terms of tender offer, as previously announced, remain unchanged

* Anadarko Petroleum says amended terms of tender offer to increase aggregate principal amount of notes that may be purchased to $1.25 billion from $1bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: