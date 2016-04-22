April 22 Erdene Resource Development Corp

* Erdene provides update on Trans Altai Alliance

* Agreed with teck resources limited to extend optional subscription date for 2016 for co's strategic alliance in mongolia

* Extended optional subscription date for 2016 for company's strategic alliance in mongolia by 60 days to june 23, 2016

* New subscription date coincides with planned commencement of 2016 field exploration program