BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 F.N.B. Corp
* f.n.b. Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (fte) basis totaled $142.8 million , increasing $13.4 million or 10.3%
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.