BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Acme United Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $120 million
* Q1 sales $25.3 million versus $22.8 million
* Affirmed guidance previously provided for 2016
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.