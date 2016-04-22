BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Northwest Bancshares Inc
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income increased by $8.6 million , or 13.6%, to $71.6 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Provision for loan losses increased by 84.4% to $1.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.