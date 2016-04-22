April 22 Northwest Bancshares Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Net interest income increased by $8.6 million , or 13.6%, to $71.6 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Provision for loan losses increased by 84.4% to $1.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)