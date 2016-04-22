April 22 Kingsway Financial Services Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Says John Fitzgerald appointed director

* Says book value decreased to $2.14 per share at March 31, 2016 from $2.22 per share at December 31, 2015

* Q1 net premiums earned $29.4 million versus $29.0 million last year