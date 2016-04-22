BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Kingsway Financial Services Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Says John Fitzgerald appointed director
* Says book value decreased to $2.14 per share at March 31, 2016 from $2.22 per share at December 31, 2015
* Q1 net premiums earned $29.4 million versus $29.0 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.