BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 (Reuters) -
* Seabridge Gold Announces A C$7.8 Million Cross Border public offering of common shares
* Underwriters to sell 450,000 common shares at a price of c$17.40 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.