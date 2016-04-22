BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Virco Mfg. Corp
* Virco reports stronger results for fye 2016
* Q4 revenues were down 23% compared to prior year, from $25,354,000 to 19,494,000.
* Order rates for q4 were stable, declining by about 1%.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $23.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.