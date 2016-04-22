April 22 Virco Mfg. Corp

* Virco reports stronger results for fye 2016

* Q4 revenues were down 23% compared to prior year, from $25,354,000 to 19,494,000.

* Order rates for q4 were stable, declining by about 1%.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $23.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)