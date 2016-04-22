April 22 Neuroderm Ltd

* Neuroderm announces removal of fda import alert of infusion pumps used in nd0612 clinical trials

* Neuroderm ltd says latest regulatory action by fda means normal shipments to us of devices from manufacturer can now be resumed

* Informed by canè s.p.a. That they have been removed from list of companies under import alert

* Clinical development plan remains on track with its previously announced timelines both in us and eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: