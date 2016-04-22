BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Neuroderm Ltd
* Neuroderm announces removal of fda import alert of infusion pumps used in nd0612 clinical trials
* Neuroderm ltd says latest regulatory action by fda means normal shipments to us of devices from manufacturer can now be resumed
* Informed by canè s.p.a. That they have been removed from list of companies under import alert
* Clinical development plan remains on track with its previously announced timelines both in us and eu
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.