BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
April 22 Mainstreet Health Investments
* Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces filing of a preliminary prospectus and agreements to acquire thirteen seniors housing and care properties
* Co agreed to acquire eleventh property located in hanover park, illinois for $34.1 million , excluding transaction costs
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million