April 25 Precision Drilling Corp
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 first
quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share c$0.07
* Qtrly revenue c$301.7 million versus c$512.1 million
* Capital spending in 2016 is expected to be $202 million
* Says in U.S., average active rig count in Q1 was 32 rigs,
down 48 rigs over Q1 in 2015
* Says "expect tier 1 rigs to remain preferred rigs of
customers globally"
* Says internationally, average active rig count in quarter
was eight rigs, a decrease of four rigs over Q1 in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.16, revenue view c$285.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
