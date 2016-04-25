April 25 Kkr & Co Lp
* Kkr & co. l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, after-tax economic net
loss per adjusted unit $0.65
* Kkr & co lp says kkr's private equity portfolio and the
investments on kkr's balance sheet depreciated 0.9% and 5.4%,
respectively, in the quarter
* Gaap net loss for q1 2016 $329.9 million
* Book value per adjusted unit was $10.79 as of march 31,
2016 compared to $12.19 per adjusted unit as of march 31, 2015.
* Says "the first quarter of 2016 was a challenging
environment with pronounced volatility across global capital
markets"
* Kkr & co lp says as of mar 31, 2016, aum and fee paying
aum were $126 billion and $94 billion, respectively, up 17% and
9% compared to mar 31, 2015
* Kkr & co lp qtrly net income per unit $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Unrealized, mark-to-market declines in some "larger
balance sheet investments" negatively impacted reported economic
net income this quarter
