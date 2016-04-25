(Clarifies source as Xerox Corp, adds press release link)

April 25 Xerox Corp :

* Xerox reports first-quarter 2016 earnings and provides update on strategic transformation and separation

* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.55

* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.24 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.20

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Separation on track to complete by end of 2016

* For second-quarter 2016, Xerox expects GAAP EPS of 6 to 8 cents and adjusted EPS of 24 to 26 cents

* Have accelerated cost reduction efforts across company and expect to begin realizing benefits in Q2

* Q1 services business, delivered $2.5 billion in revenue, representing an increase of 1 percent

* In conjunction with separation, Xerox is implementing a three-year strategic transformation program

* Expects to incur one-time separation costs of approximately $200 to $250 million in 2016

* Expects to realize approximately $700 million in annualized savings in 2016 from ongoing and incremental initiatives

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates total restructuring and related costs of $300 million for full year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company recorded $126 million of restructuring and related costs in Q1 related to the strategic transformation program