Lufthansa to receive fewer A320neos than expected this year
BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.
April 25 PerkinElmer Inc
* PerkinElmer sells NTD laboratory services business to Eurofins Scientific
* PerkinElmer Inc says deal not expected to have a material impact on PerkinElmer's 2016 earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement