April 25 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Acerus announces u.s. License agreement for natesto
* Acerus is eligible to receive payments of up to us$37.5
million based on achievement of certain sales milestones
* Under terms of agreement, acerus will receive a
non-refundable upfront fee of us$8.0 million
* Acerus will oversee manufacturing of natesto(reg) and
receive a tiered supply price for product
* Aytu entered into separate subscription agreement to
purchase 12.2 million shares of acerus on a private placement
basis at c$0.207
* Acerus pharmaceuticals says signing of an agreement
providing aytu bioscience inc with exclusive rights to market
natesto in united states
* To use us$3 million proceeds from immediate upfront
payment, subscription agreement to retire part of existing
senior secured indebtedness
