April 25 Capital Power Corporation
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.33
* Capital power reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Capital power corporation says remain on track to meet
$380 to $430 million annual financial target range
* On march 24, 2016, capital power gave notice to terminate
its role as buyer of acquired sundance ppa effective march 24,
2016
* Qtrly revenue $341 million versus $358 million
* Recorded a non-cash pre-tax loss of $53 million ($46
million post-tax) with respect to derecognition of acquired
sundance ppa in quarter
* Q1 revenue view c$324.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
