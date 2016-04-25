April 25 Tribune Publishing Co
* Tribune publishing confirms receipt of unsolicited
proposal from gannett
* Tribune publishing co says on receiving april 12 proposal,
co communicated gannett that board would engage advisors to
assist it in reviewing proposal
* Says board is now engaged, with assistance of its
advisors, in a thorough review
* Board will respond to gannett as quickly as feasible
* Finalizing engagements with goldman, sachs & co. And
lazard as financial advisors and kirkland & ellis llp as legal
advisor
