Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
April 25 Pine State Trading Co:
* Pine State Trading Co sells its convenience store division to Core-Mark Holding Company Inc
* Says all employees currently dedicated to convenience store division will be retained by Core-Mark
* Pine State Trading Co says Keith Canning will be president of new entity, Pine State Convenience
LONDON, April 13 Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group have picked Morgan Stanley to advise on their planned food brand disposals, sources said on Thursday, giving the U.S. investment bank a seat at two of the consumer industry's most sought-after tables.