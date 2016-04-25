April 25 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

* Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Pine State Trading Company's convenience division

* Transaction is structured as an all-cash asset acquisition

* Mark Holding Company -purchase price is estimated to be approximately $112 million, predicated on value of certain assets to be determined at closing

* No debt or significant liabilities are being assumed in transaction

* Core-Mark will fund purchase with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility

* Mark Holding Company - expects to invest approximately $3.1 million in start-up, due diligence and conversion costs in connection with transaction