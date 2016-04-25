Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
April 25 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc
* Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Pine State Trading Company's convenience division
* Transaction is structured as an all-cash asset acquisition
* Mark Holding Company -purchase price is estimated to be approximately $112 million, predicated on value of certain assets to be determined at closing
* No debt or significant liabilities are being assumed in transaction
* Core-Mark will fund purchase with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility
* Mark Holding Company - expects to invest approximately $3.1 million in start-up, due diligence and conversion costs in connection with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, April 13 Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group have picked Morgan Stanley to advise on their planned food brand disposals, sources said on Thursday, giving the U.S. investment bank a seat at two of the consumer industry's most sought-after tables.