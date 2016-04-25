April 25 Tennant Co
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $795 million to $825 million
* Tennant company reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees fy 2016 sales down 2.1 percent
* Reaffirming guidance for full year
* Says foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are
estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $3
million to $6 million
* Company's 2016 q1 consolidated net sales of $179.9 million
were down 3.2 percent compared to prior year quarter
* Company expects its 2016 financial results to be stronger
in second half of year
* Q1 revenue view $180.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tennant co sees continued negative foreign currency impact
on sales for full year in range of an unfavorable 1 percent to 2
percent
* "we anticipate foreign currency and global economic
volatility to remain challenging in coming quarters"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: