Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
April 25 Magna International Inc:
* Magna signs agreement to acquire automotive electronics engineering business
* Telemotive, with its five German facilities and approximately 550 employees, will be integrated into co's Magna Steyr unit
* Signed a purchase agreement to acquire Telemotive AG, an engineering service provider in field of automotive electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, April 13 Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group have picked Morgan Stanley to advise on their planned food brand disposals, sources said on Thursday, giving the U.S. investment bank a seat at two of the consumer industry's most sought-after tables.