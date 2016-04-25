Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
April 25 Boyd Gaming Corp
* Boyd Gaming to acquire Las Vegas assets of Cannery Casino Resorts
* Deal for total cash consideration of $230 million
* Expects acquisition to be cash flow positive and accretive to earnings per share in its first full year of ownership
* Says transaction will be funded with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, April 13 Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group have picked Morgan Stanley to advise on their planned food brand disposals, sources said on Thursday, giving the U.S. investment bank a seat at two of the consumer industry's most sought-after tables.