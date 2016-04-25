April 25 Express Scripts :
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* point; provides 2016 second quarter guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Express scripts holding co qtrly adjusted claims of 323.5
million, up 5%
* Increased 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share
guidance from a range of $6.10 to $6.28 to a range of $6.31 to
$6.43
* Paz will retire as CEO on may 4 and stay on as chairman of
company; Wentworth will assume role of CEO on may 4
* "expects revenues related to a large client contract will
be realized in q2 due to structure of contract"
* Retention rate for 2016 selling season expected to be 95%
- 98%, excluding impact of coventry business rolling off in 2017
* Express scripts holding co sees q2 total adjusted claims
312 to 322 million
