BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 25 Gladstone Investment Corp
* Gladstone Investment Corporation sells its investment in Acme Cryogenics, Inc.
* Says as a result of this transaction, co "realized a significant capital gain on its equity investment"
* Sale of equity interest and prepayment of its debt investments in Acme Cryogenics, Inc. to Graham Partners
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: