April 25 Healthstream Inc :
* Healthstream announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $54.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $54 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 8 to 12 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $14
million and $16 million during 2016
* Healthstream inc says for 2016, anticipate that
consolidated revenues will grow 8 to 12 percent as compared to
2015
* Healthstream inc says anticipate operating income for 2016
to increase between 10 and 14 percent as compared to 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $230.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: