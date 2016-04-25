April 25 Stanley Furniture Company Inc
* Stanley furniture announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales fell 20.4 percent to $11.7 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Says sales for quarter continued to be negatively impacted
by delays in shipping 2015 product introductions
* Says during Q1, company decided to surrender all of its
corporate-owned life insurance policies
* "Q2 could be another tough quarter, but we expect second
half of this year to show improved results"
* Expects to use about $23.4 million in net operating loss
carry-forwards to reduce taxable income generated from
surrendering policies
